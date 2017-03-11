Deaths in Leitrim - March 11, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Evelyn Harriet Lloyd, Annaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim

In the loving care of the staff of Arus Carolan, Mohill. In her 90th year. Predeceased by her brothers Percy, Harold, Benny, Willie and Raymond. Sadly missed by her sister Lil, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Arus Carolan today, Saturday, from 5.30pm to 7.30. Funeral Service Sunday in Farnaught at 2pm followed by burial in St James' Cemetery, Cloone.

Hugh Maguire, Gardenrath Rd., Kells, Meath / Tullaghan, Leitrim

An ex member of the Garda.Peacefully at St. Colmcille's Nursing Home, Kells. Sadly missed by his wife Breege, sons Hugh, Jim and Aidan, daughters Grainne and Anne, grandchildren, brother and sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.45am, arriving at St. Colmcille's Church for 12.15pm Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Colmcille's Cemetery.

Margaret McBarron (née McGovern), late of Main Street and Borim, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully at Breffni Care Nursing Home, Ballyconnell. Wife of the late Jim and mother of the late Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Pearse, Seamus, Michael, daughters Assumpta and Phyllis, daughters-in-law Kathleen, Pauline and Fiona, sons-in-law Liam and Kilian, grandchildren, Sineád, Ruairí, Danny, Gemma, Fiona, Sean, Claire, Niamh, Orla, Nicola, Grace, James Conor, Ryan and Gavin, great-grandchildren Padraig, Dallan, Tommy and Leo, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Her remains are reposing at The Breffni Care Nursing Home, Ballyconnell, today, Saturday from 4pm until 7pm with family time thereafter until removal at 7.30pm to arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.