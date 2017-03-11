Concern increases for missing Leitrim man

Gardaí at Carrick-on-Shannon Co Leitrim have this afternoon renewed their appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Declan Whyte who is missing since 11th February 2017.

Declan, who is 30 years old, was last seen in Carrick-on-Shannon on the above date. He is described as being 5’10’’ in height, 13 stone approximately with green eyes. . It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are concerned for Declan's welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Carrick–on–Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650510, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.