Disintegrating roads in Leitrim

Thomas Kelly, a community activist from Kinlough, has sent some pictures to www.leitrimobserver.ie to highlight the state of local roads in his area.

He said "This is an example to the disintegrating state of some local roads in the Kinlough and Tullaghan areas. This road is between the Uragh road and Tullaghan village.

"People who live in the area and other motorists are very annoyed roads they use daily are left in such a state for so long. They pay the same taxes and charges as everyone else yet see very little in return.

"Leitrim County Council say they don't have enough money to repair all the roads in the county I think their should be emergency funding made available for roads in such a state. Health and safety needs to be taken into consideration.

"Public representatives need to step up to the plate and demand that council receive enough funding to ensure roads don't deteriorate to such a state. It's not good enough to simply say their isn't enough money to fix it."

Are any of the roads in your area like this? Why not send us a photo? You can email editor@leitrimobserver.ie