Come out and support Rebecca

Leitrim people and those from the surrounding areas are being asked to come out and support the Rebecca Hollidge Medical Fund.

Rebecca is a sixteen year old girl from Annaduff, Co. Leitrim who has suffered very severe ill-health following the 'HPV cervical vaccine Gardasil'.

A monster auction will be held on Friday March 31st starting at 8pm in the Bush Hotel, Carrick on Shannon to raise funds for the Rebecca Hollidge Medical Fund.

Many super items and some very novel items will be auctioned on the night. Donations of goods or services no matter how small will be very much appreciated and will be publicly acknowledged.

Entertainment will be provided courtesy of great country singer and musician Sean Mahon (Rodeo Man).

Tickets for the auction can be purchased from Paul's Mohill,The Canon Donahue Hall, Mohill and at the door on the night.

Donations or pledges can be made to any one of the following Des Guckian (087 4124725), Collette McGowan (087 9583914) Frank Cadam (086 1723178),Annette McWeeney (086 3167860), Hazel Tuthill, (087 9714298), Fiona O Driscoll (086 1945345)Patricia Notley (086 3121545)

A bank account has also been set up for donations as follows:

Rebecca Hollidge Medical Fund

Ulster bank

Sort code = 98-60-30

A/C = 12736637

IBAN = IE44 ULSB 9860 3012736637

BIC = ULSBIE2D