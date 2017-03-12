Land searches continue for missing Leitrim man

Leitrim gardai are continuing to conduct land searches for missing Leitrim man Declan Whyte and are being aided by the civil defence.

Concern has been growing as to the welfare and whereabouts of Declan with gardai issuing yet another appeal yesterday, Saturday, for the public's assistance. He has been missing since February 11.

Declan, who is 30 years old, was last seen in Carrick-on-Shannon on that date. He is described as being 5’10’’ in height, 13 stone approximately with green eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are concerned for Declan's welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Carrick–on–Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650510, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.