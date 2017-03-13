Leitrim SOS - Shave our Sean

The McKeon family and friends will take part in a head shave on the April 1 in the Poor Scholar, Ballinamore.

Dawn has recently been diagnosed with Breast Cancer and thankfully is on the road to recovery. As part of her journey Dawn wishes to raise funds to further promote awareness of the issues faced by those diagnosed with this illness.

This event will include many people but one of the main features on the night will involve Dawn’s dad Sean. The last time Sean was clean shaven was March 1970 and so, in support of his daughter, will shave his beard for the first time in 47 years.

Also on the night Dawn, her sisters and some of her friends will shave their heads, cut it short and donate their hair.

If you would like to help raise funds for this worthy cause, sponsorship cards will be in circulation along with a “go fund me page” facebook event and on the night a raffle will take place.

So dig deep and if you need any more information please contact Dawn on 086 3115647 or David McCabe 086 0870456.