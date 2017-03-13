Leitrim deaths - March 13, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Thomas Patrick (Tommy) Flynn, Carnault, Arigna, Co Roscommon



Peacefully (following an accident) in the loving care of the staff at I.C.U. Beaumont Hospital, Dublin and surrounded by his devoted wife and immediate family. Predeceased by his parents John-Martin and Margaret and brother Seán. Beloved husband of Anna and adored father of Aoife and Caoimhe. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, brother Michael, sister Marian, parents-in-law Noel and Bridie, brother-in-law Seamus, sisters-in law Nicola and Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues in Eir, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his home in Carnault on Tuesday evening from 7pm until 10pm and on Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna on Thursday morning, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to I.C.U. Beaumont Hospital. House private please, on Thursday morning.

Terence Roche, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully, at The North West Hospice, Sligo on Saturday, 11th March, 2017. Sadly missed by his sister Margaret McHugh, Barran, brother Jimmy, nephews Brian McHugh, Sligo, Paddy and Charlie, Barran, grandnephew, grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandniece, extented family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, this Monday evening from 4.30pm until 6.15pm, followed by removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times.