Gardai issue warning after man approaches two 12-year-old girls

Gardai are warning parents to exercise caution after a man approached two 12-year-old girls waiting outside the Aura Leisure Complex in Carrick-on-Shannon last Saturday, March 11 at around 4pm

The two girls were waiting to be collected when the man, who would have seen them earlier in the swimming pool, approached them and offered them a lift into town.

The girls immediately left the area and a report was made to the gardai.

Gardai are now following a definite line of inquiry and are anticipating that they will identify the individual within a short time frame and will establish the facts of the case.

They believe that this is an isolated incident.

Meanwhile Supt Kevin English has said that parents, when collecting their children, should have them remain inside a building at all times, if possible, and if they are going to be late to contact one of the coaches. Parents should at all times exercise caution and to make sure there is supervision.