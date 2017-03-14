Councillor unhappy about dropping of Irish language requirement for library posts

Cllr Seadhna Logan has expressed his 'alarm' at the recent decision of the Department of Housing, Planning , Community and Local Government to drop the requirement for an an ability to transact business in the Irish Language for posts in the Public Library Service.

"This decision means that there is now no requirement for anyone working with Leitrim County Council and other local authorities to have any knowledge of Irish whatsoever," Cllr Logan pointed out.

He put forward a proposal calling on the Minister to "reverse this decision immediately in the national interest and in order to provide services to the public through the medium of the first official language of the State.

His proposal was passed members at the March sitting of Leitrim County Council.