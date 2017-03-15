Appeal
North West Simon church gate collection this weekend
Collections in 17 areas around the county
The annual church gate collection for the North West Simon Community takes place in the following locations this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, 18th & 19th March: Kinlough, Glenade, Tullaghan, Ballintrillick, Cloone, Aughavas, Dromahair, Killargue, Newtownmanor, Killavoggy, Killenummery, Fenagh, Gorvagh, Drumcong, Rantogue, Glenfarne and Carrick-on-Shannon.
The local charity are working to prevent homelessness in Sligo, Leitrim & Donegal through the Tenancy Sustainment & Housing Support service. Your support is much appreciated.
If you wish to volunteer for this worthy cause please contact 087 7708865 or fill in a volunteer form online at www.northwestsimon.ie
