Leitrim Deaths, Wednesday, March 15 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Paddy Devaney, Cornalaughta, Leckaun, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Paddy Devaney, Cornalaughta, Leckaun, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at the home of his niece Martina Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, Mullagh, Dromahair on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Thursday to Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Patrick (Tommy) Flynn, Carnault, Arigna, Co Roscommon

Peacefully (following an accident) in the loving care of the staff at I.C.U. Beaumont Hospital, Dublin and surrounded by his devoted wife and immediate family. Predeceased by his parents John-Martin and Margaret and brother Seán. Beloved husband of Anna and adored father of Aoife and Caoimhe. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, brother Michael, sister Marian, parents-in-law Noel and Bridie, brother-in-law Seamus, sisters-in law Nicola and Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues in Eir, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his home in Carnault today, Wednesday, from 2pm until 9pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna on Thursday morning, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Beaumont Hospital. House private please, on Thursday morning.

May they rest in peace.