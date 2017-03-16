Mohill to be focus of 'Portrait of an Irish town'

On Friday, March 31 as, part of the Leitrim Arts Office 'Artist in the Community' project, members of the Mohill Photography Club will spend 12 hours photographing people on the streets of the town.

People out shopping, working, heading to or from school, going for coffee or heading for a night out, are all being invited to stop for a moment and be photographed by a member of the club. It is completely free and a selection of the the portraits will form an exhibition by the Mohill Photography Club later in the year.

In what is a unique event for any Irish town, club members will set up an outdoor studio in the Butter Market for 12 hours in an effort to capture a lasting portrait of Mohill’s diverse population as they go about their daily business.

The event will all be under the guidance of one of Ireland’s leading photojournalists, Brian Farrell who has worked with the photography club in recent months as their “artist in the community”.

“We are hoping that as many people as possible will stop by and let us capture the vibrancy of the town.

“Business people, farmers, shoppers, school kids, musicians, footballers, ballet dancers, they are all essential ingredients to the town and we want to record them for posterity”, said Brian. So why not stop and get your photo taken.