Leitrim's own Jennifer Wrynne wows the style pundits at Cheltenham

Leitrim's own Jennifer Wrynne may not have been named as Best Dressed Lady at Cheltenham Festival 2017 but she certainly wowed fashion followers across the UK and Ireland with her fabulous outfits this week.

On Monday Jennifer made headlines with a beautiful white ensemble topped off with her own intricately designed hat.

(pic: twitter: @jenniferwrynne)

And yesterday, Jennifer was dressed in a stunning teal green jumpsuit with contrasting purple hat - one of her own creations of course.

(pic: twitter: @jenniferwrynne)