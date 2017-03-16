'Park the charges' for cancer patients

A call has been made for Sligo University Hospital to 'Park the Charges' for those undergoing treatment for cancer.

Sligo Cllr Marie Casserly has tabled a motion asking for Sligo University Hospital to ensure free car parking for cancer patients and their carers and family members.

"Mayo General have this in place so hopefully raising this at local level may help get rid of the charges. I know so many people who are getting treatment in Sligo are from Leitrim."

A letter sent to the Cllr on behalf of the Irish cancer society outlines "Back in December, we published a report, “Park the Charges”, which revealed that cancer patients were facing parking costs of up to €63 a week, on top of the huge out of pocket payments cancer patients already face.

"Currently at Sligo Regional Hospital, cancer patients can pay up to €6 a day for parking, at a time when they are already facing significant additional costs elsewhere.

"Despite strong public support for our campaign to stop parking charges for cancer patients going through treatment, no progress has been made by any individual hospitals."

It went on to state "We have engaged with the HSE and hospital groups in the past six months to try and ensure progress is made at a national level and have proposed guidelines to the HSE that would, if published, ensure a framework that allowed for greater compassion and transparency in the levying of charges.

"So far, the HSE has not meaningfully acted on this important issue for cancer patients that is raised with our dedicated Nurseline and through our Daffodil Centres on a weekly basis."