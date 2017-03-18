Funding sought for dredging and works on rivers

Leitrim County Council is preparing a submission for maintenance works on rivers throughout Co Leitrim through the Office of Public Works (OPW).

Cllr Sean McGowan had sought an update on the list of rivers in the county in need of cleaning and expressed a hope that a funding package could be secured through the OPW to clean and dredge as necessary, rivers in the county.

Responding a spokesperson for the Council explained the local authority was responsible for 241km of rivers and drains within Co Leitrim.

“The Council is, at present, putting together our programme for 2017 with regard to the funding provided in the Budget. The Council have been in informal discussions with the OPW regarding securing funding to maintain, not only the rivers we are responsible for, but other rivers in need within the county.

"However there is limited potential that any such works will be funded in the short or medium term. Notwithstanding this though, a formal submission will be made.”