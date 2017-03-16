St Patrick's day hill walk in Leitrim

Why not get those walking shoes on and take to the hills of Leitrim for a special St Patrick's Day walk.

The annual St Patrick's Day climb up Sheemore takes place at 9am tomorrow, Friday, with donations to the Oncology Unit of Sligo University Hospital. Everyone welcome.

Mass in St Patrick's Church, Gowel after at 10.15.

5K Canal Run

The Leitrim Village 5K canal run will take place this Sunday, 19th March at 12pm, starting at the Community Field.

All funds raised will go towards Leitrim Cardiac Services and Leitrim Community Field.

Prizes sponsored by Cox's Pharmacy, The Swan Bar and Dunne's Bar.

See you all there