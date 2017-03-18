Carrick Hurling Club Race Night

Carrick Hurling Club will be hosting its annual fundraiser in The Swan Bar, Main Street on Saturday, April 8th.

Owners and jockeys are now being sold by club members for a Race Night, priced at just €10 each.

Please support this event which helps the promotion of hurling in the wider Carrick-on-Shannon area.

Carrick Hurling Club facilitates hundreds of hurlers from Under 6 to Senior level and enjoyed great success last year at underage level in Co Roscommon.

The club trains over 70 underage boys and girls every Friday night in the Sports Complex as well as catering for Under 12, 14, 16, Minor and Senior teams, showing the popularity of hurling in the area.

Carrick Hurling Club consists of members from St. Mary's, Leitrim Gaels, Allen Gaels, Annaduff, Ballinaglera, Shannon Gaels, Kilmore and St. Michael's.