Three men charged with Longford assault

Gardaí in Longford investigating an assault that occurred at New Street, Longford Town on Friday 17th March 2017 shortly after 8.30pm have charged 3 males. They will appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court at 11am this morning the 19th March 2017.

A man, mid 30s, suffered apparent stab wounds when he was assaulted by a number of youths. He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar in a critical condition.

The injured party is still receiving treatment in hospital.