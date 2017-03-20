Don't Miss this fun 'Brides to Be' Day out.

Visit the "Say Yes to the Dress" Bridal Event this Sunday March 26 at Abbey Hotel Roscommon from 12 noon - 4 p.m with free admission.

GREAT GIVEAWAYS

Win a fabulous Satin Chiffon Beaded Wedding Dress from C & M Bridal, a stunning special occasion Headpiece from Ballinasloe Milliner Ana Victoria Mulcahy, a set of His & Her's Bathrobes from local Lanesboro Business 'Shoot for the Moon' and a free day's Hire on a set of Love Signs from Love Lights Ireland when you register in our free draw on the day.

There will also be a sale of Bridal Gowns from leading bridal boutiques giving you a chance to try on your dream wedding dress.

Get advice and tips on choosing the perfect Wedding Gown and selecting the right hat for the big day.

Browse a selection of Mother of the Bride/Mother of the Groom attire, Wedding Hats, Headpieces and accessories for sale or hire on the day.

Visit the Abbey 'Brides to Be' Pamper Zone in the newly refurbished ballroom.

Complimentary Hair and Make Up Trials will be available from Grafters, the Hair Lounge and Lisa Naughton MUA.

Take home a complimentary Mother's Day Mum & Daughter Digital Photo captured by Monika.ie (T&C apply).

There will be a 10 % discount off all Abbey Wedding Packages for one day only.

Follow them on Facebook for more details or Tel 090 6626240 for more details.