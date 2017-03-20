March Madness this weekend at Colm Quinn BMW & Mini Athlone

Colm Quinn BMW & MINI, Athlone host a Super Spring Sale this weekend.

This three-day sale event running from Friday, 24th March to Sunday, March 26th is not to be missed with massive savings available across a large number of models.



A range of Finance Choices are available to suit your individual needs, including HP and PCP Options.



Discover BMW Economics contributions savings of up to €6,000, 4.9% APR & 5 year’s service inclusive on selected vehicles.

This offer is only available until 31st March 2017 so it is your last chance to avail of the savings. A purchase contribution of €3,500 is available on all new BMW 1 series, €4,000 on all new 2,3 & 5 series, €5,000 on all new 4 series, X1 & X3 models as well as €6,000 on all new X4 models.



Ex-demonstrator 171 models significantly reduced in price. There are a number of ex -demo models currently available for purchase with delivery from April 1st, these cars are ex-management with generous specifications and limited mileage.



In addition to the above, Colm Quinn stock Ireland’s largest selection of BMW Premium Selection and MINI Cherished Models, all of which will carry substantial savings this weekend.



Colm Quinn will open all weekend; 8.30am -6pm on Friday/Saturday and from 11am- 4pm on Sunday. During the course of the weekend, the Team at Colm Quinn will be on hand to offer you test drives in your selected vehicle at your preferred time. To book your test drive, contact marketing@colmquinnbmw.ie or contact Nicola/Niamh on 090 64 65 888.