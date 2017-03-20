Leitrim Deaths - Monday, March 20 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Eileen Gallagher (née Dawson), Chapel Road, Cliffoney, Co Sligo / Bundoran, Co Donegal

At the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital. Arriving at St. Molaise's Church, Cliffoney, on Tuesday morning for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Ninidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. House private to family and friends, please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Rest In Peace.