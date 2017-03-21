Do you see any familiar faces in this photo of a Kiltoghert Macra outing in 1974?

Pictured are members of Kiltoghert Macra on a Civil Defence outing in 1974. Patsy Guckian, Joan Guckian, Christina Scollan, Sean Guckian, Anna McManus , John Duignan, Mary Bridget Guckian and Michael Mulvey.

This images is just one of many that has been collected by Leitrim Macra as part of their 70th Reunion event planned for Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo on April 1. The Reunion book will be launched on the night by former MEP Joe McCartin. As part of the celebrations a banquet dinner is planned. Please contact Eamonn on 087 792 8325 for information on tickets for this event.