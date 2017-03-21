Icy conditions on Leitrim roads this morning

Motorists are being warned to slow down this morning as many roads across the county remain affected by snow and ice. With more snow and sleet expected today and icy conditions predicted again overnight, driving will remain hazardous through into the end of the week.

Met Éireann says that today will remain cold with sunny spells and scattered showers, some of hail and sleet and a risk of snow on higher ground. The showers will become more isolated by evening and temperatures will not top 7 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly dry and very cold, with clear spells developing. A sharp frost and icy patches will form overnight and mist and fog will develop with freezing fog in places. Lowest temperatures 0 to -4 degrees are expected.

Tomorrow

Wednesday will be another cold and bright day, with scattered showers, some of them wintry. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, in moderate to fresh northerly winds.