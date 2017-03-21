IT Sligo opens it's doors on Saturday, April 1

Students who are thinking about starting college this September will have a great opportunity to learn about what IT Sligo has to offer when the Institute holds its annual Spring Open Day on Saturday, April 1, starting at 11am.

This event will provide a valuable opportunity for prospective students and their parents/guardians to find out more about the range of courses being offered at IT Sligo and the high-quality learning, support and sporting facilities available on campus.

Secondary school students, College of Further Education students, mature students thinking of returning to education, parents, teachers and career guidance counsellors are all welcome to attend this free event.

A key component of Open Day is having current students and staff on hand to give prospective a clear insight into the course of study that interests them.

“We find that one of the main reasons for new students dropping out of third level education is that they haven’t properly researched their preferred course of study well enough beforehand,” explains Hollie Hastings, who’s Student Liaison Officer at IT Sligo.

“Talking to students and staff, as well as visiting the campus, are among the best ways to discover what life is really like at IT Sligo and it is often a very helpful pointer in establishing if this is the course for you.”

IT Sligo’s Open Day will offer a range of activities and information sessions covering all aspects of IT Sligo, which are designed to help prospective students make informed decisions.

You’ll be able to:

Attend a course talk on the programme of study that interests you

Discover career options

Attend dedicated info sessions for mature students who are thinking about going to college

Get the key info from SUSI representatives on campus on how and when to apply for a student grant

View nearby student accommodation, among the most affordable in Ireland, and talk to some of the landlords of the student villages

Discover the range of student support services available to students at IT Sligo

Take a guided campus tour to get a sense of the modern 21st century facilities which IT Sligo has to offer

Talk to our Graduate Ambassadors who’ve completed their IT Sligo journey.

As well as over 30 dedicated course talks, IT Sligo academic staff will be on hand at the Open Day exhibition stand area to provide key advice and information on the Institute’s 60+ courses. You can also find about the new degree programmes which are being introduced this September.

They include:

A Level 8 degree in English and Psychology (CAO Course Code SG 247)

A Level 8 degree in Sociology and Politics (SG 248)

A Level 8 degree in Writing and Literature (SG 249).

There are also new Level 7 programmes in Performing Arts Theatre Design and Acting.

IT Sligo’s Spring Open Day takes place on Saturday, April 1, in the Institute’s main building, starting at 11am.

For more information see itsligo.ie/openday or contact Hollie Hastings on 0719305855 or email schoolsliaison@itsligo.ie.