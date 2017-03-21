HSE acknowledges heartache of families awaiting CAMHS

Sinn Fein TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Martin Kenny along with Cllr Thomas Healy, Cllr Seadhna Logan and a group of parents met with the HSE yesterday to discuss the ongoing problems with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Sligo / Leitrim.

Deputy Kenny said: “The meeting was organised as a result of the lack of services for children through CAMHS in Sligo- Leitrim. I would like to thank the HSE for facilitating the meeting and I hope that working together we can find a solution to these problems.

“The HSE acknowledged there are real problems in this area and apologised to parents for the heartache it is causing their families.

“The HSE stated that they are having huge difficulty in sourcing psychiatrists, although at present there is a part-time psychiatrist in place covering 20 hours a week.

“While it is welcome that we have some service this will not deal with the backlog of cases in Sligo-Leitrim.

“We need at least two full time psychiatrists in place to be able to provide an adequate service for these children and their families.

“The HSE has acknowledged this and they say they are doing everything they can to fill these positions.

“I hope that progress will be made on this in the near future. Other issues regarding the use of private consultants for diagnostic purposes were also discussed .”