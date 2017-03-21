80-year-old man was stabbed in the neck

It was confirmed at the Coroner's Court in Sligo last Monday that an 80-year-old Mohill man was stabbed in the neck in his home on July 4, 2014.

Frank Costello, who was almost blind, was taken to hospital in Sligo at the time. A doctor noticed the stab injury and called the Gardai who launched an investigation.

Mr Costello died in the hospital two months later from natural causes with contributing factors including the stab wound to his neck that he had sustained two months previously.

