Local SPAR store recognised as Best in Class

Corrib Oil SPAR Express Carrick-on-Shannon is among a small group of retailers from around the country who have been honoured at the fifth annual SPAR Top of the Tree Retail Awards.

The awards programme recognises best practice and outstanding retail practice in several store departments, including customer care, off-licence, butchery, fruit and veg and delicatessen.

Corrib Oil SPAR Express Carrick-on-Shannon received a Top of the Tree accolade for its wine section.

Eugene Dalton of Corrib Oil SPAR Express Carrick-on-Shannon said: “We are delighted to receive this award which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff. Top of the Tree is not only a mark of pride for our store and staff, but more importantly it lets our customers know that we are leaders in the field. This accolade is a point of differentiation in what is a very competitive marketplace and we’re honoured to receive the recognition.”

Colin Donnelly, SPAR National Sales Director, BWG Foods (owners and operators of the SPAR and SPAR Express brands in Ireland) added: “SPAR retailers strive for excellence in every aspect of their service to their shoppers and the local communities in which they are embedded. In meeting the exacting standards of the Top of the Tree programme, our retailers illustrate their commitment to being industry leaders in the convenience retail sector and their focus on exceeding customer expectations. I congratulate Corrib Oil SPAR Express, Carrick-on-Shannon on this outstanding achievement.”