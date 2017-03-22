Do you use an epipen for treatment of severe allergic reactions?

Users of epipens have been told to check their stocks as a batch has been recalled. The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has been informed of a recall notice by Meda Health Sales Ireland.

The focus of the recall is an Epipen 300mcg pre-filled pen. Pens from the affected batch may fail to provide an injection of medicine when used, due to a quality defect issue identified in a component part.

Anyone who possesses an Epipen for their own use or for someone in their care is urged to check for lot number 5FA665G and to ensure affected pens are immediately replaced.

Lot 5FA665G includes a total of 998 Epipens supplied to the Irish market and it is estimated that the defect is associated with only a small percentage of pens in the lot.

The lot number can be found on parts of the label and carton.

Those with the pens are told to return theirs to their pharmacy where it will be replaced free of charge. They are also told to check other areas where pens may be stored such as schools.