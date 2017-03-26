Daily road closure between Glenfarne and Manorhamilton
March 27 to 31
Works on the N16 realignment.
Motorists are advised of a planned daily road closure between Glenfarne Village and Manorhamilton from Monday, March 27 to Friday, March 31 (inclusive).
The closure is to facilitate works on the realignment of the N16. The works are due to be finished at the end of March.
Motorists are asked to follow all diversionary signage which will be in place on these dates.
