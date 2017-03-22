Book of Condolences for McGuinness opens in Leitrim

Leitrim County Council will be opening a Book of Condolences for the late Martin McGuinness.

The Book of Condolences will be signed by the Cathaoirleach, Councillor Mary Bohan and the Deputy Chief Executive, Mr. Joseph Gilhooly at 5pm this evening.

Members of the public will be able to sign the Book of Condolences from 9 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday 24th March, in the main reception area of the Council Buildings, Aras-an-Chontae in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Meanwhile another Book of Condolences is open outside the Sinn Fein office on Main Street in the town.

A vigil was also held last night at the McGirl monument in Ballinamore.