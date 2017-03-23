Gardai have identified man involved in incident in Carrick-on-Shannon

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon have confirmed that they have identified a male involved in an incident involving two 12-year-old girls reported outside of the Aura Leitrim Leisure complex earlier this month.

The incident was reported to have occurred on March 11, at around 4pm.

Leitrim District Superintendent, Kevin English, told the Leitrim Observer that gardai believe this is an isolated incident involving only an exchange of words between the man and two girls.