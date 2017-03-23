Book of Condolences for McGuinness in Carrick and Manorhamilton

Cathaoirleach, Councillor Mary Bohan and the Deputy Chief Executive Mr. Joseph Gilhooly are pictured signing the Book of Condolences for the late Martin McGuinness R.I.P.

Members of the public are able to sign the Book of Condolences today, Thursday in the main reception area of the Council Buildings (Aras-an-Chontae) in Carrick-on-Shannon.

A Book of Condolences will also be available for the public to sign in the North of the County in the Area Office in Manorhamilton.