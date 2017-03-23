Hope that mental health unit will open in 2019

Deputy Tony McLoughlin recently asked the Minister for Health about the status of the development of a new 25 bed Mental Health Unit at Sligo University Hospital; the status of the plans to develop Mental Health and CAMHS Services in the Northwest region; and if he will make a statement on the matter.

He was told by the Health Service Executive that the new Acute Mental Unit will be a purpose built 25 bedded unit on Sligo University Hospital Campus. Planning permission for the project was granted in 2015.

The first stage of the tender process (Expressions of Interest) was advertised in late 2016 and submissions are currently being shortlisted.

"An enabling works package is being prepared as alternative accommodation must be provided for services currently on the site of the new unit. The enabling works are expected to commence in Q2 2017 and be completed by the end of Q3 2017. The main works are expected to commence in early 2018. This would indicate a completion date for construction in Q3 2019 and operational by Q4 2019. All is subject to the availability of Capital Funding.

"Sligo Leitrim Mental Health Services provides quality and safe services in the disciplines of Adult Mental Health Services, Mental Health for people with intellectual disability, Psychiatry of Old Age and Community Rehabilitation and Recovery. Services are delivered through Community based multidisciplinary teams.

"Currently the vacancies in Sligo Leitrim Child and Mental Health Services are for 2 Specialist Consultant Psychiatrists and 1 Senior Clinical Psychologist. The recruitment process for the Clinical Psychologist is underway and every effort continues to be made to source, recruit and retain permanent Consultant Psychiatrists with the Speciality of Children and Adolescents in Sligo Leitrim.

"As of 13 March 2017 a Specialist Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist has been recruited for 20 hours per week. This Consultant will provide clinical leadership, guidance and direction to the Non Consultant Hospital Doctors (NCHDs) and wider CAMHS team," the spokesperson concluded.