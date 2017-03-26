Chance to win stunning Gionni bag

The Leitrim Observer is giving one lucky reader the chance to win a Gionna Bag.

The aim of the game at Gionni is to keep the bags fun, fashionable and affordable. Well designed with catwalk looks in mind, your Gionni bag will mirror the latest trends. If you already have a neutral bag in your spring arsenal, you'll always need a fun colour-block one to counter it.

Summer is fast approaching. And what does summer bring? Colour. Gionni has updated the collection this season to include a wide variety of sharp, fresh colours, adding a pop of colour to even the most neutral of outfits.

From party clutches to work satchels, there are so many fresh and delightful spring trends to choose from. The spring/summer collection also features on-trend details such as contrasting zips, animal prints and metallic embellishments, adding interest and instantly updating your outfit.

Gionni bags can be found at Kilkenny stores, Shaws, Pamela Scott’s and Debenhams.

To be in with a chance of winning one of these lovely bags simply answer the following question:

Name one of the stores that stock Gionni bags?

You can send your name and address with phone number to leitrimobservercomp@gmail.com

Make sure and put Gionni competition in the subject line.

Alternatively you can post your entry to Gionni Competition, Leitrim Observer, Hartley Business Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.