Switch off the lights in Leitrim tonight

President Michael D. Higgins and Sabina have asked that all non-essential lights in Áras an Uachtaráin will be switched off from 8.30pm to 9.30pm on Saturday 25 March, to mark “Earth Hour.”

President Michael D. Higgins has asked for support for Earth Hour: “Earth Hour is a global moment of solidarity for climate action. We will be switching off the lights at Áras an Uachtaráin, just as will be the case at many other iconic buildings - and in millions of homes - around the world, as a symbolic gesture to highlight the need for action on climate change.

In 2015, world leaders agreed the components of a global strategy to combat climate change. It is now up to each and every one of us, in our houses and places of work, to turn these agreements into initiatives and achievements.

Earth Hour is a symbol for the collective power that our individual actions can unlock.”