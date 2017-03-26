Monster auction in aid of Rebecca

Rebecca Hollidge is a sixteen year old girl from Annaduff who has suffered severe ill-health following the'HPV cervical cancer vaccine Gardasil.

A monster auction will be held on Friday March 31st starting at 8pm in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon to raise funds for the Rebecca Hollidge Medical Fund.

Many super item and some novel items will be auctioned on the night. Donations of good or services no matter how large or small will be very much appreciated and will be publicly acknowledged. Entertainment will be provided courtesy of the great country singer and musician Sean Mahon (Rodeo Man).

Tickets for the auction can be purchased in Paul's Mohill, Canon Donahue Hall, Mohill, Stripe Marketing Carrick on Shannon and at the door on the night. Donations and pledges can be made to one of the following Des Guckian (0874124725), Collette McGown (0879583914), Annette McWeeney (0863167860), Hazel Huthill (0879714298), Fiona O Driscoll (0861945345), Tricia Notley (0863121545), Yvonne (0862132329).

A bank account has also been set up for donations. As follows: Rebecca Hollidge Medical Fund- Ulster Bank, sort code = 98-60-30; A/C =12736637; IBAN =IE44 ULSB 98603012736637; BIC =ULSB IE2D