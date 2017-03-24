Rail service to Leitrim is affected by bus strike

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers that there will be significant disruption to it's rail services today, Friday, March 24, arising from picketing associated with the Bus Éireann dispute.

Iarnród Éireann is not a party to this dispute.

On the Sligo line the following has come into operation .

Trains will not operate to/from Sligo, service arrangements as follows:

- 13:00hrs & 18:00hrs Sligo to Connolly services are cancelled.

- 13:05hrs, 15:05hrs, 16:00hrs & 17:05hrs Connolly to Sligo services are cancelled.

- 15:00hrs Sligo to Connolly will operate from Boyle at 15:33hrs.

- 17:15hrs & 18:05hrs Connolly/Longford will operate.

- 19.05hrs Connolly to Sligo will operate to Enfield only.

Customers who have booked on a train today that has been affected can travel on an alternative service for free, where available, using the same ticket.

Customers who no longer wish to travel today, please email reservations@irishrail.ie for a full refund. You don't need to print your tickets, just email them your reservation number and they will do the rest.