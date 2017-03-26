Garda appeal following serious road traffic accident in Cavan

Gardaí in Belturbet, near the Leitrim/Cavan border, are appealing for witnesses following a traffic collision yesterday evening.

The collision occurred on the N3 near Belturbet at approximately 6pm when a car collided with a van.

The driver of the van, a man in his 60s, was taken to Cavan General Hospital with serious injuries and was later transferred to a Dublin Hospital. The occupants of the car were also removed to Cavan General Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The scene of the collision is sealed off and local traffic diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the scene this morning (Sunday, March 26).

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station 049-4368800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.