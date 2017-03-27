Leitrim homeowners spend €3.1m on home improvements

Leitrim homeowners have availed of €3.1 million in total through the Home Renovation Incentive (HRI) since its launch in 2013.

This incentive has facilitated homeowners in carrying out 232 home improvement projects throughout Leitrim over the last three years with an average spend of €13,362 per project.

The extension of the HRI to rental properties in late 2014 has also added further activity to this sector.

The Home Renovation Incentive (HRI) provides homeowners with an Income Tax credit at 13.5% of qualifying expenditure on home improvement works carried out on a main home or rental property by qualifying Contractors.

CIF Director General, Tom Parlon said, “The Home Renovation Incentive has been very successful on several fronts. It supported an incredible €4bn spend into the Irish economy in 2016. This money is recycled into the local community by the 9,000 plus domestic contractors involved in delivering renovation construction across Ireland. These businesses employ a good proportion of the 140,000 people engaged in construction in Ireland."