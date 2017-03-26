Kilronan Castle scoops seven awards at The Irish Hotel Awards

The team at Kilronan Castle Estate and Spa are beaming with pride right now after a successful night at The Irish Hotel Awards, hosted by NI Media which was held in the Sheraton Hotel in Athlone last Tuesday evening.

Kilronan Castle Estate and Spa, Ballyfarnon, County Roscommon were thrilled to have been shortlisted for the following categories, ‘’Castle Hotel of the year’’, ‘’Fine Dining Hotel of the year’’, ‘’Spa Hotel of the year’’ and ‘’Wedding Hotel of the year’’ they were even more delighted to have been awarded 7 prestigious awards on the night.

Our Executive Head Chef David Porter won ‘’Regional Chef of the year Connaught’’ and also ‘’Chef of the year Award’’ for the whole of Ireland, which he is immensely proud of, ‘ I feel very humbled and honoured to have won this award, The Irish Hotel Awards is such a prestigious event and I couldn’t be happier to have this presented to, not just me but the whole Team at Kilronan Castle Estate and Spa because without them what we do and the amazing product we have just wouldn’t be possible’ said David. Our Pastry Chef Marcin Brewlyski was also delighted to have been nominated and shortlisted for the Star Chef Award.

Ciara Maxwell represented the hotel on the night also and was overwhelmed with the awards presented, ‘ I just couldn’t believe that we won the three awards in the wedding categories, to have won ‘’Regional Wedding Hotel of the Year Connaught’’ and ‘’Overall Wedding Venue’’ was just brilliant, then to top it off I received ‘’ Regional Wedding Planner of the Year for Connaught’’. I’ve worked in Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa for the past 6 years and I am so passionate about the Hotel, it’s a fantastic venue, hotel and facility to have in County Roscommon, we had a great night, I just can’t stop smiling!’

It didn’t stop there either, Katie Gill then brought home ‘’Best Spa in Connaught Award’’, The Spa at Kilronan Castle Estate and Spa boasts amazing Thermal Suite Facilities which include: Sauna, Light Therapy Aroma Steam Room, Tropical Showers Hot & Cold Infinity Pools ,Hydrotherapy Shower, Ice Feature and Relaxation Suite, a world of escapism is at your fingertips.

The Icing on the cake was then to receive the Castle Hotel of the Year Award, General Manager Michelle Coghlan said ‘It was an amazing evening, I am extremely proud of the Team at Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa and look forward to many more awards and accolades in the future, well done to all of the Team!’

Nicci Smith of NI Media and director of the event said 'NI Media would like to congratulate all our award winners in this the inaugural year of the Irish Hotel Awards. This programme was set up to celebrate the amazing work being done in hotels across the island.

The hospitality industry in Ireland consistently goes the extra mile to provide top quality experiences for visitors from all over the world. This wouldn't be possible without the 'Stars' of the industry - those people day in day out who work behind the scenes to deliver consistently high standards. The Irish Hotel Awards is a celebration of these people and the hotels they work in. NI Media would also like to thank our sponsors; Rational, Britvic, Spabreaks.com and CLASSICdrinks for their support