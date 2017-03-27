Pauline McGlynn to MC at Pink Pamper Night!

Renowned actress and comedienne Pauline McGlynn, known best for her role as the legendary Mrs. Doyle in Father Ted will MC at Sligo’s amazing Pink Pamper night on March 31, all in aid of North West Hospice.

Sligo native Pauline is sure to make the night a barrel of laughs and add to an already outstanding line-up.

Pink Pamper night takes place on Friday, March 31 from 9pm – late in 5th on Teeling, Sligo. With beauticians, make-up artists, the fashion show MC’d by Pauline McGlynn, the fabulous Salon 2 hair-pamper area, pink champagne, cocktails, spot prizes and lots more - this is an evening to grab the girls and get pampered.

Following a pamper you can then dance the night away to the amazing Mass Band!!! This night ticks all the boxes. Tickets are only €15 – a steal - and all proceeds go to North West Hospice. Tickets are on available online from www.eventbrite.ie , from the North West Hospice Centre Wine Street Car Park, Sligo, and are also on sale at Lillie’s Bar, Sligo.

Speaking about the event, Bernadette McGarvey, Community Relations Manager for North West Hospice said, “We are so excited about the Pink Pamper night in aid of North West Hospice and are thrilled that Pauline McGlynn is donating her time in aid of our hospice. This night has so much to offer women and men of all ages from the fashion show to the hair styling to the music. We need to raise over €1 million every year to maintain our current level of service which is an enormous challenge. Thanks to the wonderful Dee Henry who is organising this night and all those that buy a ticket for just €15, we can work towards this goal together for 2017. Please come out and support this wonderful event”.

North West Hospice is dedicated to the provision of palliative care for those living with life-limiting illness, and their families, in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan through the provision of consultant-led specialist palliative care. To continue to provide the current level of service we need to raise in excess of €1 million every through fundraising events, donations and bequests.

Further details are available from www.northwesthospice.ie or on (071) 9170523.