Sun shines down on Daffodil Day 2017

The Irish Cancer Society would like to say a big thank you to the thousands of volunteers who took to the streets or organised events for the Irish Cancer Society’s 30th Daffodil Day last Friday, March 24th.

Towns and villages across the country turned yellow for what is the largest fundraising event in the Society’s calendar, helping to fund much needed care and support for the thousands of people affected by cancer in Ireland.

Head of Fundraising at the Irish Cancer Society, Mark Mellett, said, “It is still too early to say how Daffodil Day 2017 has performed or if the bus strike impacted, but initial reports from around the country are positive and the glorious sunshine was a welcome addition. It will take some time for all donations to come in and until then we won’t know if we will reach our Daffodil Day target of €3.98m.”

Daffodil Day is the biggest fundraiser of the Irish Cancer Society. Today thousands of volunteers all around the country worked hard to raise money to support free services for cancer patients and to help fund cancer research.

If anybody would still like to support Daffodil Day they can make a donation now, by visiting www.cancer.ie, calling CallSave 1850 60 60 60 or texting ‘Daff’ to 50300 to donate €4.

Mr Mellett continued, “We are blown away once again by the level of dedication and commitment of the thousands of volunteers in towns and communities throughout the country who supported us today. This, combined with the generous support of the public, will allow us to support thousands of cancer patients and their families across the country. The Society raises 98% of its income from donors and we rely almost entirely on the generosity of the Irish public to help us deliver our life-changing services.”

“Daffodil Day enables the Society to continue to provide free services and also fund life-changing research. More and more people are diagnosed with cancer every day and that in turn increases the demand for our services. However, with the support of our loyal and generous supporters, Daffodil Day can make a huge difference to the lives of cancer patients in Ireland. We won’t give up until cancer does.”