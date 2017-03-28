Get Up and Go with Passion and Purpose will take place on Fri, April 21 from 2 to 6 and Sat, April 22 from 9 to 6 at the Knocknarea Arena at IT Sligo.

This not for profit two day event is benefitting three great causes namely- North West Simon Community, Pieta House and Cystic Fibrosis Ireland with proceeds from the book “Get Up and Go Heroes” also going to the charities.

A host of truly inspirational speakers from at home and abroad will share their experience of ‘getting up and going’ in life and business.

This enriching two day event is brought to you by Sligo based Get Up and Go Publications, producers of the world’s best loved inspirational and transformational diaries and journals.

“Each year we invite people who have inspired us by their own unique style of ‘get up and go’ to speak on different areas of life from business, adventure, entrepreneurship, confidence, education, health and wellbeing” explains Eileen Forrestal, co-founder. “Our speakers this year show us how, as ordinary people, we can courageously step outside of our ‘comfort zones’ to pursue what is important to us, and be a demonstration of life lived in accordance with passion and purpose.”

“We hope this week-end will motivate and empower the audience to ‘get up and go’ in life, especially in areas where one might be ‘stopped’ or stuck. Attendees are invited to participate in new conversations, engage in new activities, and share the magic of this beautiful county with new friends” says Brendan Sands, co-founder.

Get Up and Go Heroes book, a collection of 25 personal stories from past, present and future Get Up and Go speakers will be launched at this event.

Tickets to the 2 day event: €95 General Admission; €45 Student/Unemployed/OAP; €60 Groups (5+ tickets) and €65 Teachers/Trainers/Coaches