Entertainment and great food at the re-opened Leitrim Marina Hotel

You know that spring has arrived and summer is just around the corner when the fabulous Leitrim Marina Hotel has opened its doors once again.

The waterside hotel in Leitrim Village re-opened last weekend, just in time for Mother's Day, and the hotel was packed with people enjoying the fine weather and enjoying a relaxing time watching the boats go by at the marina.

Renowned for its excellent quality food, the Leitrim Marina Hotel has a great new head chef and is now serving food from 8.30am to 9pm each day.

A full Irish breakfast can be ordered from 8.30am and there are a selection of popular mouth-watering dishes available throughout the day with something to satisfy all tastes.

The hotel's famous and now award-winning carvery is back with service every Sunday from 12 to 5pm.

Another great favourite back by popular demand is the Friday Night Steak Night where you can order a sumptuous 10oz steak, cooked to your liking and served with all the trimmings, and a drink of your choice for just €19.95.

The Leitrim Marina Hotel has a lot of great events coming up in its upgraded function suite which commands spectacular views of the water and the marina.

The function room is an ideal venue for parties, events, family occasions and celebrations.

Some of the special events coming up in the hotel include a packed programme on the May Bank Holiday Weekend with the Shannon Blueway Adventure Festival, the Leitrim Gaels GAA Club €20,000 Drop, as well as 'Live at the Marquee' at the Leitrim Marina.

In June, a special evening is planned with Ireland's favourite tribute to Michael Bublé with a delicious three course meal.

These are just some of the things to look out for in the coming weeks at the Leitrim Marina Hotel. Why not pop in and see for yourself!