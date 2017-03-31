Next Connacht Property Auction on April 27

The Connacht Property Auction will hold their next public auction event in The Menlo Park Hotel, Galway on April 27 and the auction team are again expecting a high sold ratio. The first auction of the year sold an impressive 94% of the lots offered with a high volume of interest in the properties on offer.

The Connacht Property Auction will offer a broad selection of properties at their Spring event and company director Patrick Folan commented “all of our properties are ready for sale and come with the benefit of a full legal pack giving the buyer all the information they need to make a decision on a property. The vast majority of our vendors are private owners or individuals and we have agreed fair market reserves prior to placing the property on the market.”

The company are also taking entries for the online auctions and upcoming public auctions and Mr. Folan went on to say “with the high demand we are currently experiencing, now is a great time to market properties. We are encouraging property owners to get in contact with our auction team to arrange for a free property valuation as Spring and Summer will be some of the busiest months of the year.”



Ard na Si Development, Mohill

In partnership with Gordon Hughes, The Connacht Property Auction are offering a number of new build houses in the Ard na Si Development, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Prices for these well built houses are as follows; 3 Bed €135,000, 4 Bed €150,000, 5 Bed €160,000

Ard na Sí is a superior quality low density mixed residential development consisting of 5 bedroomed, 4 bedroomed and 3 bedroomed properties. The development is excellently located within walking distance of Mohill town. Each home has been attentively planned both inside and out, with the emphasis on providing the owner with ample space to accommodate the modern lifestyle. Mohill Town provides great local amenities and services, including a large secondary school, churches, Lough Rynn House and Shannon-Erne Waterway. Opportunities to buy new build homes do not come to the market very often in recent times and the auction team are recommending interested parties to make enquiries early to avoid disappointment.





Drumliffen, Gowel,

Carrick-on-Shannon

Offered at bids over €75,000 in partnership with Bernadette Gallagher Auctioneers, Carrick-on-Shannon.

They bring to market this spacious 3 bed cottage with a selection of out buildings sitting on approx. 1 acre of land. The house is set in a beautiful and quiet area near the Mountain of Sheemore and approx. 5miles from Carrick -on-Shannon. The rear of the property has a number of good size outbuildings with a large, spacious yard



High Street, Ballinamore

Offered at bids over €110,000 in partnership with Gordon Hughes Estate Agents.

This 10 bedroom property (formerly used as a Bed & Breakfast) is located in a prominent position in the town of Ballinamore. The house itself is in good condition throughout and is suited for either residential or commercial use with substantial street frontage and separate garage area. This property offers a great business opportunity as a B&B, guest house or prominent High Street hotel. There is an option to purchase this fine property fully furnished.

Contact The Connacht Property Auction on 091 882 121 to arrange for a free property valuation or for more information visit www.connachtpropertyauction.ie. The next public auction takes place on April 27 at the Menlo Park Hotel, Galway. Registration starts at 6.30pm.