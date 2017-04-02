National Spring Clean launched

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten, launched the 2017 National Spring Clean, Ireland’s largest and longest running anti-litter campaign, with a huge clean-up initiative in Roscommon town on Friday.

The Minister also put out a nationwide to volunteers and communities across Ireland to register for this year’s anti-litter campaign, which runs throughout the month of April.

In its 19th year, the National Spring Clean sends a positive nationwide message of the collective responsibility we share in tackling our national litter problem. The National Spring Clean encourages individuals and groups such as schools, local authorities, voluntary groups, businesses and community groups to get involved in organised local clean-up events.

By volunteering in organised clean-ups, people of all ages come together to make a positive contribution in the communities in which they live and work. This initiative is organised by An Taisce and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

With participation in 2016 of over 5,000 community groups, 500,000 volunteers and 2,760 tonnes of litter collected, of which 35% was recycled, the National Spring Clean 2017 aims to build on the progress and momentum from prior years to make 2017 the most successful anti–litter campaign yet.

All clean up groups registering with the National Spring Clean campaign receive a FREE clean-up kit comprising information, posters, colour coded refuse sacks for segregation of waste materials, protective gloves and tabards to keep participants clean. Groups registered with National Spring Clean are also covered under a public liability insurance policy while engaged in clean-up activities for the duration of the campaign.

An Taisce encourages everyone taking part in ‘#springclean17’ activities to tell everyone about it. Post photos using the #ProtectYourEnvironment and #springclean17 hashtags to your favourite social media platforms. You can tag the campaign on Twitter or Instagram using either the twitter handle @NationalSpringC, and on Instagram using the Campaign’s Instagram handle @nationalspringclean.