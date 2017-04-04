Further fall in monthly unemployment figures

Monthly unemployment figures for March published by the Central Statistics Office show that the official unemployment rate has fallen from 6.6% in February to 6.4% in March and from 8.3 % in March 2016.

The statistics also show:

· On a seasonally adjusted basis 3,300 fewer people were unemployed in March compared to February

· 39,800 fewer people were unemployed in March compared with twelve months earlier

· Unemployment among people aged between 15-24 has fallen by 0.6% in a month

Commenting on today’s figures Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor said, “This further decrease in the monthly unemployment figures is great news. Seeing the unemployment rate for March drop down to 6.4% from 6.6% last month, meaning there are 3,300 less people unemployed, is very gratifying.

"I will continue with my Department and Government to focus on creating the best possible environment to sustain and grow jobs right across Ireland so that these figures can drop further.

"Being able to earn a livelihood is all important, allowing people to take charge of their future, to make plans and to have hope and optimism. I would like everyone to have that opportunity for self-determination and fulfilment through employment.”