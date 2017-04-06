Leitrim’s population increases to 32,044

Census 2016 results show that Ireland’s population stood at 4,761,865 in April 2016, an increase of 173,613 (3.8%) since April 2011.

The population of County Leitrim stood at 32,044, an increase of 0.8% over the five years.

The total number of non-Irish nationals has fallen slightly to 535,475, or 11.6% of the population, the first decline since the introduction of this question in 2002, while the number of people with dual-Irish nationality has increased by 48,879 to 104,784 people since April 2011.

These are some of the headline figures from the Census 2016 Summary Results Part I, which is published today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). As well as detailing the overall change in the population since April 2011, Part 1 provides summary results on age profile, marital status, families, nationality, Irish language, foreign languages, religion and housing.

Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician, commented “Today’s publication is the first of a series of 13 reports on Census 2016 that are due to be published this year. As well as the two summary reports, the CSO will publish 11 thematic profile releases, each of which will explore separate topics such as housing, the homeless, religion, disability and carers in greater detail. Together, these will provide a comprehensive demographic and socio-economic profile of Ireland in April 2016.”

Highlights of the report

More males than females in County Leitrim: Leitrim’s population in April 2016 was comprised of 16,064 males and 15,980 females. There were 53,009 more females than males in the State, giving an overall sex ratio of 97.8 males for every 100 females, a slight decline on the 2011 ratio of 98.1.

Ageing population: The average age of Leitrim’s population in April 2016 was 39.8 years, compared to 38.4 years in April 2011. Nationally, the average age of the population was 37.4, up from 36.1 in April 2011. The number of males aged 65 and over increased by 22% to 296,837, while the number of females aged 65 and over increased by 16.7% to 340,730.

Numbers divorced/separated continues to increase 1,523 people were divorced/separated in Leitrim, a rate of 4.8%, compared to the national rate of 4.7%. The number of divorced people in Ireland has increased to 103,895 (18%) since 2011. The number of separated people increased slightly to 118,178 (from 116,194 in 2011).

Irish language: 12,300 people in Leitrim stated that they could speak Irish, compared to 12,644 in April 2011. Within this figure, 323 spoke Irish daily outside the education system, while 768 spoke Irish weekly outside the education system. Nationally, 1,761,420 people stated that they were able to speak Irish, with 73,803 speaking Irish daily outside the education system and 111,473 doing so weekly.

Irish Travellers: 203 Irish Travellers resided in County Leitrim in April 2016, a decline of 23.1% since 2011. Nationally, the number of people enumerated as Irish Travellers increased by 5.1% to 30,987.

Broadband: 7,192 dwellings in Leitrim had broadband access in April 2016, an increase of 14.2% since April 2011. 1,482 dwellings had non-broadband internet access, an increase of 20.4%, while the number of dwellings with no internet access fell by 22.5% to 3,402. Nationally, 312,982 dwellings (18.4%) had no internet connection, down from more than 1 in 4 (25.8%) in 2011. Broadband use in private households increased to 70.7% (from 63.8% in 2011) and 148,125 more households had a broadband connection.