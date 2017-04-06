Leitrim Deaths - Thursday, April 6 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Elizabeth (Lila) Holt, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim



Elizabeth (Lila) Holt, Summerhill, Late of Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Wednesday, 5th April, 2017, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Freddy and Betty, brothers Freddy and Sammy. Deeply regretted by her sister Mary (Cooke), brother-in-law Eamon, niece Johanna, nephews Fred and Timothy, relatives and a large circle of great friends. Rest in peace. Remains will be reposing on Friday at her residence (Summerhill) from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 o'clock in St Mary's Church. Burial afterward in Jamestown Cemetery.

Michell Keenan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Michell Keenan (née Montgomery), Wooden Bridge Road, Lower Deerpark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday, 6th April, 2017, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Gary, children Ronan and Roisin, father Frank (Monty) who has also died today R.I.P, sister Andrea, brother Kian, uncles, aunts, mother-in-law, father-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle on Saturday morning for Mass of Christian burial at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. No flowers, donations in lieu to Cancer Care c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Marlucia Turano, Cluainin Park, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Marlucia Turano, 47 Cluainin Park, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of the Philippines, Wednesday, 29th March, 2017, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Former Staff Nurse at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Remains reposing at Sligo Baptist Church, Cartron Point, Sligo on Friday from 10am to 4pm with prayer service at 5pm. Removal to her home on Friday evening to arrive at 8.30pm. Prayers on Sunday at 2pm with removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Care West, c/o any family member.

Baby Molly McNasser, Fermoyle, Calry, Co. Sligo

On Tuesday, 4th April, 2017. Dearly loved daughter of Paul and Sinéad. Reposing at the family home at Fermoyle, Calry, from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, April 6th. Mass of the Angels at 12 noon on Friday in St. Patrick’s Church, Calry. Burial follows in Clogher Cemetery. Home private at all other times. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Crumlin Hospital c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.