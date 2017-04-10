Leitrim man is Mr Personality

Carrigallen local farmer Fergus O'Rourke came 3rd at the 12th Mr. Personality Festival 2017 that took place in the Springhill Court hotel on April 7 and 8 in Kilkenny.

The festival was hosted by Kilkenny Macra and was sponsored by Kilkenny/Carlow and District Farm Relief Services. Contestants from all 31 regions travelled to the Marble City for a fun filled weekend where they were interviewed on stage with an optional party piece if they were brave enough! On Saturday morning the Mr Personality express collected all the representatives from the Springhill Court Hotel via Garda escort and headed to the local bowling alley.

Mighty craic was had by all as they tried to impress the judges by strutting their stuff on the alleyways, however there were some bruised egos after being beaten by their female judges. Following this they had a gruelling interview with their judges in Dragons Den style! Judges for the weekend were Carmel Brennan, John Nolan and Mairead Holohan. The result was announced at 12 midnight on Saturday night with Fergal Leonard from Offaly becoming the 12th Mr. Personality. In second place was Colm Clarke from Mayo and Fergus O’Rourke from Leitrim.

Fergus received a trophy and cheque for €200 and a midweek break in the Springhill Court Hotel, Kilkenny.

Pictured above is Fergus being presented with a memento of the weekend from John Connolly Chairman of Kilkenny and Carlow & District Farm Relief Services. Photo: Pat Moore